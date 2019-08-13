Good Samaritans capture stabbing rampage suspect accused of killing 1 woman in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia -- A man with a butcher's knife is accused and killing a woman and injuring another in a stabbing rampage in Sydney, Australia.

Witnesses at the scene Tuesday said the man was yelling as he ran into the street, holding a bloody knife and wearing a blood-stained shirt.

Video shows people chasing the 21-year-old suspect down the street as he tried to get away. At one point, he even jumped onto the hood of a car.

Good Samaritans ended up pinning him to the ground with a plastic milk crate and two chairs.

Police said that man is suspected of stabbing a 41-year-old woman in the back. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The body of a 21-year-old woman was later discovered in a nearby apartment.

Police say the suspect has a history of mental illness. Investigators said he collected information on his computer about mass killings in North America and New Zealand, but they have not labeled the rampage an act of terrorism.

They are also investigating reports that the suspect may have escaped from a mental institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
australiagood samaritanstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather moving through central NC on Tuesday evening
1 dead after car runs off Fayetteville road into ravine
Stray shopping carts creating a eyesore in Fayetteville
Mebane teen spends summer mowing lawns for free for those in need
Xerox creating 600 jobs in Cary
Blue-green algae tested in Cary lake not toxic, officials say
Historic Durham country store free to anyone willing to move it
Show More
1 arrested after Raleigh Capital Bank robbery
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Corn maze opens at NC Museum of Art
2 Charlotte children located after being abducted by father
More TOP STORIES News