'Good Samaritans' rob woman moments after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police in Greensboro are trying to find the group of men responsible for posing as good Samaritans and robbing a woman moments after she was involved in a car crash.

Officers said the men appeared to be helping the woman but were actually trying to get close to the scene to steal her purse.

The woman's boyfriend told WGHP eyewitnesses saw the men steal her bag out of her car and then "peel off."

After seeing the theft, other witnesses jumped in to help.

"A humanbeing that's hurt and injured and crying and their thought is to get her purse and run," the woman's boyfriend said. "To go out of your way to act like you're helping somebody just too take everything they own..."

Police are investigating the crash and larceny separately.
