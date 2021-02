Faster internet is coming to the Triangle. Google Fiber is launching ultra-fast two gigabit internet service.It'll cost you $100 a month which is $30 more than the company's existing one gigabit plan.The company boasts speeds so fast that everyone in the household can do what they want simultaneously. This includes video conferencing, virtual learning and streaming while still enjoying the fastest speeds your devices can handle.The service promises downloads of two gigabits per second and no data caps. The Triangle joins several other cities including Atlanta and Nashville with this service.