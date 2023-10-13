Just in time for Friday the 13th comes a new series based on the "Goosebumps" books that have sold 400 million copies and R.L. Stine approves. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

New 'Goosebumps' series made for for fans of books as well as kids today

NEW YORK -- Just in time for Friday the 13th comes a new TV series based on the books that have sold an astounding 400 million copies, and the new "Goosebumps" series has gotten the seal of approval of the author.

R.L. Stine saw the episodes and gave his blessing to a couple of producers who have guided the show that debuts on Disney+ and Hulu.

Teens in peril heirs to a tradition that began with the publication of the first "Goosebumps" book back in 1992.

"I think that this show is truly for both someone who's read every 'Goosebumps' book, and and also for people who have never even heard of it," said executive producer Nicholas Stoller.

Stoller and executive producer Rob Letterman created the new series together.

"We made it for both 'Goosebumps' fans, and we want them to be proud of it and that's first and foremost on our mind always, but it also works for people who don't know anything about Goosebumps: the uninitiated," Letterman said.

The two executive producers are the fathers of teenagers.

"This a great introduction to horror for kids who you know want to see something that's legitimately kind of scary, and it's also for people who love horror that are our age," Stoller said.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon asked if they ever turn to their kids for questions about the material.

"Do I consult them? No because they'd be weirded out if I consulted them," Letterman said. "Honestly I observe though, I do observe, and stuff kind of seeps in, which would embarrass them deeply."

And Stoller said it was important to them that kids can relate to the show.

"I do not want this to be a show that talks down to kids," Stoller said. "I want this to be a show that kids are like, 'that's my life' so I just try to be a respectful as possible."

"Goosebumps" the TV series is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu, which is owned by the same parent company as this station.