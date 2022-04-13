Traffic

9-year-old boy dies from injuries days after crash with GoRaleigh bus

EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old boy dies from injuries days after crash with GoRaleigh bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second person reportedly has died after a weekend crash with a GoRaleigh bus.

Our newsgathering partners at Univision reported that a 9-year-old boy died Tuesday morning from crash injuries.


The news comes just one day after his father died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Raleigh Police said Juan Lebrón and his son Juan Steven Lebrón were in an Acura sedan that was hit Sunday morning by the GoRaleigh bus on Garner Road.


ABC11 is working to learn whether the driver, who was already cited for failure to yield causing serious bodily injury, will face more serious charges.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighcar crashtraffic fatalitieschild deathbus crashfatal crashdriver killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
'She was scared': Mother of Holly Springs murder victim testifies
Inflation hits 8.5%, as gas, travel-related expenses see sharp rise
Fleeing driver drags Morrisville officer quarter mile after stop
Fayetteville State digital wall highlights students' paid internships
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Some colleges and a big city bring back mask mandates; Is NC next?
Show More
Scams targeting businesses' inboxes, total $2.4 billion loss in 2021
Black Maternal Health Week highlights concerns, disparities
Middle School resource officer saves 13-year-old girl choking on candy
1 injured in overnight shooting at Super 8 motel in Raleigh
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
More TOP STORIES News