GoRaleigh operating on weekend schedule starting on Monday

The 20 Garner route will provide peak period service only.

The 40X Wake Tech Express will remain on its Modified Service schedule. The R-Line will open between the hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wake Forest Loop will only operate the A route.

GoRaleigh will operate on a weekend schedule beginning Monday, March 30.Routes serving hospitals and other essential facilities (2 Falls of Neuse, 4 Rex, 15 WakeMed, 19 Apollo Heights) will continue to operate with the same frequencies.Additionally:GoWake Access will provide trips for essential activities between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Wake County routes that GoRaleigh is not operating. The 33 Knightdale and 401X Rolesville.Reservations can be made in advance Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.You can call GoWake Access at (919) 212-7005