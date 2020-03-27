Traffic

GoRaleigh operating on weekend schedule starting on Monday

GoRaleigh will operate on a weekend schedule beginning Monday, March 30.

Routes serving hospitals and other essential facilities (2 Falls of Neuse, 4 Rex, 15 WakeMed, 19 Apollo Heights) will continue to operate with the same frequencies.

Additionally:

  • The 20 Garner route will provide peak period service only.
    • The 40X Wake Tech Express will remain on its Modified Service schedule.
  • The R-Line will open between the hours of 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Wake Forest Loop will only operate the A route.


GoWake Access will provide trips for essential activities between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Wake County routes that GoRaleigh is not operating. The 33 Knightdale and 401X Rolesville.

Reservations can be made in advance Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can call GoWake Access at (919) 212-7005
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighwake countybustraffic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News