RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Gov. Roy Cooper announced an offer of $5,000 for information relating to the murder of United States Army Specialist Jose Juan Melendez Jr. in Raleigh last month
It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when Specialist Melendez was meeting friends in Raleigh while on leave. He volunteered to be a designated driver for the group returning to Fort Bragg.
While walking to his car in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Melendez was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Raven Road in Raleigh outside an apartment complex.
Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
