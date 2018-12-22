MURDER REWARD

Gov. Cooper announces $5K reward for information about murder of Fort Bragg soldier

EMBED </>More Videos

Reward offered in soldier's Raleigh slaying.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Gov. Roy Cooper announced an offer of $5,000 for information relating to the murder of United States Army Specialist Jose Juan Melendez Jr. in Raleigh last month

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when Specialist Melendez was meeting friends in Raleigh while on leave. He volunteered to be a designated driver for the group returning to Fort Bragg.

While walking to his car in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Melendez was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Raven Road in Raleigh outside an apartment complex.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
RELATED: Army specialist's unsolved murder in Raleigh continues to haunt family
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder rewardrewardunsolved crimesoldier killedraleigh newsRaleighFort BraggNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER REWARD
DNA mistake pegged Oregon man as 'Golden State Killer'
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
'Golden State Killer' arrested 40 years after rape and murder spree
FBI now involved in the search for N.C. murder suspect
More murder reward
Top Stories
Raleigh mother faces new charges in alleged plot to kidnap own child
Partial government shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Durham police looking for 2 stolen service dogs
Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner Saturday
Gunshots, busted vehicle windows unnerve Raleigh neighbors
FDA: Teething necklaces and bracelets pose hazards to infants
VIDEO: Durham UPS delivery driver appears to steal package
I-Team: How new tax laws could affect charitable giving this holiday season
Show More
2 deputies suspended following Robeson Co. internal investigation
NC woman accused of killing 12-year-old in 1992
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville apartment shooting
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
More News