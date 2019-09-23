hurricane dorian

Gov. Roy Cooper returns to Ocracoke, where Hurricane Dorian's impact lingers

OCRACOKE, N.C. -- The barrier island that suffered the most damage from Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina is getting another visit from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper's office says he'll examine recovery work on Ocracoke Island on Monday. He'll be joined by Cabinet members and emergency management officials.

Dorian's heavy rains and storm surge 2 weeks ago flooded Ocracoke, leaving hundreds of residents temporarily stranded. State agencies and nonprofits have provided food and water, fuel, medical care and portable toilets and showers. Ocracoke access is still limited to residents, homeowners and some others.

Cooper visited Ocracoke the day after Dorian departed the North Carolina coast. Cooper said a 67-year-old Pamlico County man fell off a ladder while preparing for the storm, the state's second Dorian-related death.

Ocracoke is in Hyde County, one of 13 counties in which Cooper has asked President Donald Trump to declare as disaster areas to access additional federal funds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nchurricane dorian
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Gov. Cooper requests additional disaster declaration for Dorian victims
NCDOT struggles to keep head above water following string of hurricanes
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
69-year-old Harnett County man drowns at Topsail Beach
Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean
Fuquay-Varina welcomes newly renovated community library
La Fiesta Del Pueblo draws large crowd to downtown Raleigh
Crash involving horse-trailer causing backups in Cumberland County
Four displaced after Durham apartment fire
Emergency water line repair causes road closures at Brier Creek
Show More
Driver killed in Harnett County crash
Health warning issued for potential meningitis case on Cumberland County college campus
Centerfest celebrates 45 years in Durham
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Armstrong: Mountaineers are King of the Hill
More TOP STORIES News