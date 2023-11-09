North Carolina governor declares state of emergency as wildfires burn in mountains

The ban prohibits all open burning, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help fight wildfires, especially in the western part of the state, where an outdoor burning ban is in place.

The declaration makes it easier to coordinate the emergency response and ensure the right equipment and people get into place to fight the fires.

An outdoor burning ban is in effect for 30 counties, mostly along and west of Interstate 77, the North Carolina Forest Service said.

An unusually dry fall is combining with above-average temperatures to increase fire danger, especially in the mountains, officials said. The area is in moderate to severe drought and conditions are getting worse.

A cold front moving through at the end of the week should lower temperatures, but with only spotty showers expected, the fire danger will likely continue.

Forestry officials reported six active wildfires west of I-77 including what they are calling the Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County, which has burned a home and a cabin and is threatening other structures.

