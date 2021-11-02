Politics

Governor Roy Cooper vetoes bill that would rein in emergency powers

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
RALEIGH -- North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the latest Republican attempt to rein in his gubernatorial powers during an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor vetoed on Monday a measure that would have required other elected leaders to sign off on long-term emergency declarations.

Many GOP officials and their allies have complained about Cooper's directives restricting commerce and requiring masks that ensued following his coronavirus declaration in March 2020. Cooper said the bill would have discouraged decisive and quick action to respond to an emergency. Republican lawmakers are unlikely to locate the votes needed to override the veto.
