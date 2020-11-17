Gov. Cooper unveils COVID-19 county alert system, pushes counties to curb spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday warned North Carolinians that the unfettered spread of the novel coronavirus could result in snapping back statewide restrictions on businesses, but for now endorsed the idea of a more regional approach.
That included the debut of a color-coded map alerting all 100 counties in the state of their current COVID-19 predicament:
Yellow: Significant Community Spread
Orange: Substantial Community Spread
Red: Critical Community Spread
Each designation will be based on various metrics, including the number of cases, hospitalizations and testing, and will be updated every two to four weeks.
"North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers remain too high," Cooper said in an afternoon news conference, which came on another day of more than 3,000 confirmed cases.
The color-coded designations will also come with a series of actionable recommendations for county governments, including ending alcohol sales after a certain hour or limiting indoor dining.
According to the report from NCDHHS, most counties in the Triangle are in the "yellow," meaning they are experiencing "significant spread." NCDHHS recommends wearing face coverings whenever around people who do not live in your household, getting tested if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, keeping in-person gatherings small, and avoiding large gatherings or crowds.
Many counties in the Sandhills and to the northeast and northwest of the Triangle, however, are in the "orange," meaning they have "substantial spread" with between 101 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days and a percent positive rate between 8 and 10%, with a moderate effect on county hospital capacity. Sampson County, Hoke County, Columbus County and Wilson County are in the "red," meaning they have "critical spread" with more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days and a percent positive rate above 10% with a high impact on county hospital capacity.
"By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking people in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow viral spread, we can succeed," Cooper said. "It can help bring down case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working."
Cooper last week already announced that indoor gatherings would be subject to further restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state. Though Phase 2.5 allowed groups of 25 people to gather indoors, Cooper announced he would tighten those restrictions to 10 people as the holiday season approaches.
According to a report on COVID-19 clusters in North Carolina updated Monday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has learned of at least 31 COVID-19 clusters stemming from social gatherings, resulting in 316 cases and four deaths. Health officials have repeatedly said the current spike in COVID-19 cases is being driven by gatherings among people who do not live in the same household.
The mass gathering limit, however, does not apply to religious services, as outlined in the extension of Phase 2. The report noted that 104 COVID-19 clusters have been linked to religious gatherings, leading to 1,460 cases and 25 deaths. However, the report added that cases associated with religious gatherings have been decreasing since peaking in October. Those attending religious services are still asked to stay socially distant and wear a face covering at all times during services.
Cooper's announcement does not affect the current Executive Order for Phase 3, which currently runs until December 4. No other aspects of the current phase will change--outdoor gathering limits will remain at 50 people, bars and movie theaters will be allowed to remain open, and all businesses will be subject to capacity limits.
With many North Carolinians planning gatherings with family and friends for Thanksgiving, health officials again urged compliance with the 3 W's to prevent an even greater spike in COVID-19 following the holiday season.
