graduation

Oklahoma university's graduation hacked with racist images

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City University's virtual graduation ceremony was cut short when someone posted a racial slur and a swastika.

Saturday's ceremony, held using the online streaming service Zoom, was nearing an end, with the names of graduates scrolling across the screen, when the racist images appeared. The Zoom meeting then abruptly came to an end.

"Our Class of 2020 graduation was cut short by a horrendous act of racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism," university President Martha Burger said in a statement, adding that state and federal law enforcement have been notified.

The ceremony was held using the streaming service Zoom in place of a in-person ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cyberattacks known as "Zoom bombings," where intruders interrupt online meetings, sometimes with racist or lewd messages, are becoming more common as millions of people turn to video conferencing to stay connected.

"Although we took safety precautions, unfortunately the digital platform we used to connect has become a target," Burger said. "We will ensure that all participant data is provided to investigators and will assist law enforcement as they work to identify the perpetrators of this racist act."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomahackinggraduationcoronavirusracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
Apex high school grad has plenty to celebrate despite cancellations
Local universities host virtual farewell to Class of 2020
Raleigh mural artist honors NC State's graduating seniors
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,764 COVID-19 cases in NC; 3 more deaths reported
RPD investigating reports of gunfire near Crabtree Valley Mall
Cary man stabbed neighbor twice during dispute
Forecast: Temps Skyrocket into the 80s
UNC REX gifts themed onesies to moms who gave birth on Mother's Day
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
Doctor documents full flight from NJ to SF amid pandemic
Show More
Man charged after shooting ex-wife, Raleigh police say
VIDEO: Bear breaks into rental home, takes Reese's, beer
Surfer dies after shark attack off beach, officials say
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Obama calls Trump's pandemic response 'absolute chaotic disaster'
More TOP STORIES News