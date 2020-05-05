Coronavirus

Road lined with personalized signs honoring seniors picking up graduation cap and gown

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Graduating seniors at Apex Friendship High School will get a pleasant surprise when they go pick up their graduation orders.

Signs with the names of each senior line the road leading to where seniors will be picking up their cap and gowns.

Seniors are scheduled to pick up those graduation orders throughout the day Tuesday. Pickup times are based on the student's last name.



'This is my tribute:' Apex principal honors Class of 2020 seniors by writing all 590 names on wall

To keep everybody safe, the students will remain in their vehicles. They will give their name to a staff member, who will bag their graduation items and place them in the student's trunk.

It's still unclear what will happen with graduation for students who go to schools in the Wake County Public School System.

The district says it expects to have a formal decision within the next two weeks.

Sampson County high school senior photos displayed around town to congratulate Class of 2020
