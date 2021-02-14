vandalism

Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney van der Veen's Pennsylvania home

EXTON, Penn. -- The suburban Philadelphia home of one of the attorneys defending former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial has been vandalized with graffiti.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department in Chester County said the graffiti was reported around 8 p.m. Friday at the home of attorney Michael van der Veen.

Video showed the word "Traitor" in red paint at the entrance of the driveway and an arrow pointing to the home.

No arrests have been made, Pezick said Saturday. The home now has private security, he said, "and we've been showing a police presence to deter anything from happening."

SEE ALSO: Trump lawyer says he would ask 100 witnesses to give depositions in his Philadelphia office
EMBED More News Videos

"These depositions should be done in person in my office in Philadelphia," former President Trump's defense lawyer Michael van der Veen said.



A group of demonstrators gathered at some point outside van der Veen's law office in downtown Philadelphia, calling him a "fascist" and chanting, "When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Van der Veen drew laughter from senators Saturday when he said any witness depositions could be done at his Philadelphia office.

Vandals also targeted the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate on the opening days of the New Year as Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to people to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spray paint on then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's door in Kentucky read, "WERES MY MONEY," and "MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig's head and fake blood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaimpeachmentdonald trumpgraffitivandalismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
UNC building defaced with anti-Semitic symbol; investigation underway
Raleigh police prepare, offer tips for possible protests
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
2 men plead guilty in Market House arson case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power as freezing drizzle moves through NC
3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought
Prince Harry, Meghan: 'Archie is going to be a big brother'
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
FSU police arrest campus apartment bedroom intruder
LATEST: Hospitalizations below 2K for first time since November
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
Show More
Some NC students say more Black history needs to be taught
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Durham man killed, 3 injured in Cary shooting, police say
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News