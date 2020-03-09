Graham felon arrested, charged with shooting man in Hill St. home

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is charged with shooting another man in Graham on Sunday evening.
According to a release from Graham Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on East Hill Street around 7 p.m.
Police said the victim was shot in the head and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Donald Vincent, 52, who lives at the East Hill Street home, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
It is unclear how Vincent and the victim knew one another.
Vincent is in jail on a $350,000 secured bond.
