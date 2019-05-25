Graham man charged with soliciting minor for sex acts, sheriff's office says

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Graham man has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex acts following an undercover investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office said it began conducting the investigation when Terry Lynn Walters, 56, of Graham, contacted an undercover officer online and solicited sex acts involving a minor on Thursday.Deputies said Walters agreed to meet at a restaurant in Mebane.On Friday, detectives met and arrested Walters in the restaurant parking lot. Electronic devices on scene were seized and will be forensically examined at a later date, according to the sheriff's office.The incident is on-going and more changes may be filed.Walters was charged with soliciting a sex act with a minor by computer and attempted indecent liberties with a minor.He was issued a $50,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 28.