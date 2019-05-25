sex offense

Graham man charged with soliciting minor for sex acts, sheriff's office says

Terry Lynn Walters

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Graham man has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex acts following an undercover investigation by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it began conducting the investigation when Terry Lynn Walters, 56, of Graham, contacted an undercover officer online and solicited sex acts involving a minor on Thursday.

Deputies said Walters agreed to meet at a restaurant in Mebane.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Friday, detectives met and arrested Walters in the restaurant parking lot. Electronic devices on scene were seized and will be forensically examined at a later date, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident is on-going and more changes may be filed.

Walters was charged with soliciting a sex act with a minor by computer and attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchildrensex offensesolicitationsex crime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX OFFENSE
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
Mom says 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after being assaulted by sex offender
Man sentenced to 85 years for raping 6-year-old girl at Raleigh church
Investigation: UNC violated Title IX in handling of sexual violence cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Cary dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
Lee County High School students face punishment after senior prank goes too far
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Transgender inmate will be moved to women's facility, DPS says
Hot Memorial Day weekend ahead
Video released in trooper-involved shooting; Johnston Co. DA clears patrolman
Show More
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
Cumberland Co. mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries
The heatwave is coming! How to protect yourself, kids and pets
Man shot by Raleigh officer was holding modified BB gun, report says
Memorial Day beach plans? Keep an eye out for traffic
More TOP STORIES News