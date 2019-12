Tristan Chavez, 22, of Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a man is recovering after being shot during an alleged home break-in on Friday afternoon.Officials said Tristan Chavez, 22, went to a home on the 3200 block of S. NC 87 Highway and began beating and kicking the door, demanding to come inside.The homeowner then confronted Chavez and a brief fight broke out. Deputies say the resident was hit with concrete steps before Chavez was shot.After receiving a call about a shooting, deputies found Chavez with a gunshot wound.Chavez has since been charged and remains in the hospital.