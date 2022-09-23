3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham

An investigation is underway in Alamance County after two 16-year-old boys were found shot and killed.

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.

The bodies of two teens were found in a wooded area behind an apartment complex on E. Hanover Road on Aug. 25.

Nearly a month later, Graham Police Department arrested a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old on charges of first-degree murder.

Then on Friday morning, officers also arrested Tayjon Martre Laury, 20, in connection to the case. Investigators in Durham apprehended Laury on a probation violation.

He was then transported back to Alamance County where he was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Graham Police Department said the investigation into the murders continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.