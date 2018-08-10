Texas murder suspect allegedly recorded stomping on 83-year-old man's head 74 times

EMBED </>More Videos

ON THE RUN: Silvano Echavarria is wanted in the murder of 83-year-old Pedro Munive.

PASADENA, Texas --
We're learning horrific new details in the murder of an 83-year-old grandfather in Texas last weekend.

Our sister station in Houston got the charging document overnight against the murder suspect, 23-year-old Silvano Echavarria.

The document reveals surveillance video shows Echavarria punching Pedro Munive 25 times and kicking and stomping his head 74 times.

Munive's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Shaver on Sunday.

If you've seen Echavarria or know where he is, call Pasadena police.

Police identify suspect wanted in deadly beating of 83-year-old man in Pasadena
EMBED More News Videos

Police identify suspect wanted in deadly beating of 83-year-old man in Pasadena

WATCH: Pasadena murder suspect caught on surveillance video
EMBED More News Videos

83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicide investigationelderlyman killed
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake Forest assistant coach placed on leave; punch death ruled homicide
UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found
Caregiver charged with abusing 92-year-old in Chatham County
Food Hall to open in Durham, vendors announced
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Beagles rescued from Chinese dog meat market arrive in Cary
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
WATCH: Soldiers protect flag during storm
Show More
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, attend college
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Texas
More News