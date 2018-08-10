EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3910334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police identify suspect wanted in deadly beating of 83-year-old man in Pasadena

We're learning horrific new details in the murder of an 83-year-old grandfather in Texas last weekend.Our sister station in Houston got the charging document overnight against the murder suspect, 23-year-old Silvano Echavarria.The document reveals surveillance video shows Echavarria punching Pedro Munive 25 times and kicking and stomping his head 74 times.Munive's body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Shaver on Sunday.If you've seen Echavarria or know where he is, call Pasadena police.