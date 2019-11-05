crime

Grandmother charged after 8-year-old with cerebral palsy who weighed 18 pounds died from starvation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have charged the grandmother in the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Geneen Ballenger was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a child was found not breathing earlier this year at a home on Berriedale Drive.

According to warrants, when officers arrived at the home, the boy, a twin with cerebral palsy, was found with his twin and other siblings in a closet with the door shut.

There were a total of eight children and six adults living at the home.

Ballenger was the primary caregiver to the 8-year-old, who required a feeding tube to receive nutrients.

The medical examiner ruled the boy's cause of death as "acute bibasilar brochonemonia in the setting of starvation."

Ballenger had not registered any of the children in school nor provided them with proper medical care, warrants stated.

The victim had been seen four times in the past by emergency personnel to replace his feeding tube.

The victim weighed only 18 pounds at the time of his death, according to the medical examiner.

Fayetteville police say the boy's mother lives in Florida; his father is deceased.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecrime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Durham Mayoral Election: On Crime
19-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh apartment shooting
Photos detail inmates' escape from California jail
Student hires 'hitman" to kill school staff member
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh apartment shooting
Polls are open in Durham: Everything you need to know
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Buffalo Wild Wings employees fired after racist incident
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
Best time to sell your car and avoid depreciating car values
Show More
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
$4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Petition: Don't trade in State Farmers Market for luxury condos
More TOP STORIES News