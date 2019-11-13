Grandson accused of murdering 71-year-old grandmother in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old North Carolina man is behind bars accused of stabbing and killing his 71-year-old grandmother.

It happened Monday afternoon in Burlington.

Burlington Police Department said Nathan Ziller fatally stabbed his grandmother Cynthia Ziller inside her home on Kelso Lane not far from Interstate 40 and University Drive.

Ziller was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was booked without bond.

Police have not said anything about what the motive may be in the homicide.
