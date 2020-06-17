82-year-old Raleigh grandmother's pushup prowess lands her on GMA

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sumiko Futris is the woman of the house. The 82-year-old constantly shows up her family in the gym."It's fun you know," Futris said. "I like the social life, it's better than staying home."Her son-in-law can vouch for that."My mother-in-law is a spark plug," Joe Saundercook said. "She's always been a lot of fun. I get a lot of mileage telling people that I live with my mother-in-law, but she is a great roommate. She's just a lot of fun, she's always active."When my son used to get home from school she would lie and wait and ambush him and tackle him, wrestle him to the ground," Saundercook added. "It's always been a lot of fun having her around."With gyms closed because of, Futris and her family are finding creative ways to stay active."I was trying to set my son up and ambush him with a push-up challenge," Saundercook said. "I thought I could get him with the Spiderman pushups, but I wasn't expecting my 82-year-old mother-in-law saying I could do those too.""She does whatever pushup makes us look bad," said Sandra Saundercook. "Joe showed the pushup and she said, 'oh I can do those,' and he was so proud of the fact that he could do one and then she just jumps down and does one."Sandra Saundercook decided to take a video of them doing Spiderman pushups and sent it to Good Morning America."We see whenever the kids are out there doing the exercises and I'm like, we've got an 82-year-old who can kick anybody's butt out there," Sandra Saundercook said. "I said let's send it in, but I said don't get your hopes up ... and then all of a sudden we are on TV."Futris' grandson came running down to see what all the commotion was about."When I heard the screams from downstairs, I came running to see what was going on," Jack Saundercook said. "I've never been on TV, so it was really cool to see myself on such a big show like Good Morning America."It's all in fun, Futris said."I think I mentioned it," Futris said. "We started as a joke, my son-in-law said let's do it. We watch Ginger (Zee) every day." Was nice. More excitement."