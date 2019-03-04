Found alive: Granola bar wrappers lead search crews to missing California sisters

EMBED <>More Videos

Two young sisters have been found alive after wandering away from their home and spending two cold nights in the forest.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, California -- Two young sisters have been found alive after wandering away from their northern California home and spending two cold nights in the forest, according to their mother.

According to deputies, 5-year-old Caroline and 8-year-old Leia Carrico went missing from their home on Friday afternoon.

Deputies believe they went out, possibly into a wooded area nearby, after their mother said they could not go outside for a walk.

This was a multi-agency search including the U.S. Coast Guard canvassing the area day and night with teams using canine units and a Blackhawk helicopter to comb the thick woods near the girls' home.

The sheriff's department says they found granola bar wrappers in the woods.

"We found some clues during the day that made us change our direction. We found granola bar wrappers and were able to confirm with the mom that yes those were granola bars that were bought in the last few days. The wrappers showed what direction they went in," said Mike Fridley of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office also says searchers found some boot marks that match what the girls were wearing.

The girls were found by rescuers on Sunday morning.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiamissing girlmissing childrenus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Loved ones mourn deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims
Marshalls to launch online store
14 fire departments battle fire at Oak Island motel
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Rapper claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen at Cracker Barrel
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Camp Bluebird: NC mother creates community for children with autism
Show More
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Over 100 arrested, 220 charged in alcohol-related operation in NC
Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash
California otter breaks record, celebrates 22nd birthday
More TOP STORIES News