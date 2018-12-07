A former employee of the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford has been charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child in her care.Nancy Dunn is a custodial parent at the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, according to the arrest warrant.The victim was under the age of 18.According to the warrant, the offenses happened between Nov. 20 and 24.Oxford Police Sergeant Kevin Dickerson tells ABC 11 that staffers at the Home for Children contacted police and he interviewed the victim on Nov. 29.He said he wanted to also interview Dunn at that time but found out she had checked herself into Holly Hill Hospital, a mental health facility in Raleigh.That's where she was arrested by Raleigh police."We are aware there is an open investigation and we are fully cooperating with the authorities," Administrator Kevin Otis with Masonic Home for Children said.Dunn is charged with a felony in the case. She's due in court Dec. 10.Sgt. Dickerson said she is no longer employed by the orphanage.