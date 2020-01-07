Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's alleged plot to kill deputy

The Granville County Board of Commissioners has appointed Charles R. Noblin Jr. as sheriff in conjunction with the sheriff's office.
In September, then-Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was suspended after being indicted in a plot to kill a deputy over a 'racially offensive' recording.
Granville County Attorney Jim Wrenn spoke after Wilkins' indictment.
In an email to media outlets, Wrenn emphasized that Wilkins "remains suspended" and "has not been permanently removed from office." Wrenn says Wilkins could return to office if he's not convicted of a felony or if no other grounds for removal exist.
Noblin is an 18-year veteran of the office and is currently the sergeant in charge of the Civil Division.
He will be sworn-in at a ceremony in the Superior Courtroom of the Granville County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Sherwood Boyd had fulfilled the duties of the office of the sheriff since Wilkins was suspended on Sept. 23, The decision to name Noblin was taken in consultation with Boyd, the Granville County Board of Commissioners said in a statement.
Commissioners said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has publicly announced, there is a continued, ongoing state and federal investigation into the activities of the Granville County Sheriff's Office during Wilkins tenure.
Commissioners said the decision to swear-in a new sheriff was made with the recognition that it could be months or years before the issues involving Wilkins are resolved.
"The ongoing investigations are focused on individuals and not the Granville County Sheriff's Office as a whole," the commissioners and sheriff's office said in a joint statement. "The Commissioners appreciate the dedicated and honorable service of the vast majority of the employees of the Sheriff's Office and wish to publicly thank them for the outstanding job they have done under difficult circumstances."