Officials investigating after graphic images spray painted on walls at William G. Enloe High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- School officials are investigating after parts of a Raleigh high school were vandalized.

Students and staff arrived at William G. Enloe High School on Friday morning to find some graphic sexual images and racist messages spray painted on the outside walls.

It appears some of the messages were targeted at the school's principal Dr. Will Chavis.

The school was also placed on a code yellow lockdown Friday morning, but Wake County Schools spokesperson Lisa Luten said it actually had nothing to do with the graffiti. The graffiti was discovered at the same time a hoax threat was sent via social media.

The school went into lockdown, and the student suspected of making the threat was quickly caught.

The lockdown was lifted minutes after it went into effect.
