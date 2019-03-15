Officials investigating after graphic images spray painted on walls at William G. Enloe High School

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- School officials are investigating after parts of a Raleigh high school were vandalized.

Students and staff arrived at William G. Enloe High School on Friday morning to find some graphic images and messages spray painted on the outside walls.

It appears the messages were targeted the school's principal Dr. Will Chavis.

The school was placed on a code yellow lockdown during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
