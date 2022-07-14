localish

Black-owned streetwear brand funds scholarships for low-income students in Chicago

By Taylor Musgrove
CHICAGO -- Gratitude Chicago is a Black-owned streetwear brand that donates a portion of its profits to several community causes.

Brothers Nicholas and Malcolm Fox teamed up with their fraternity brother, Darick Anderson Jr., in 2019 to build Gratitude Chicago based on their collective love of streetwear, shoes and giving back to the community.

"The goal of Gratitude Chicago is to preach the importance and teach the definition of gratitude," Malcolm said.

The Gratitude Chicago team has developed partnerships with Foot Locker, secured $30,000 in scholarship funds for Chicago Public Schools students and headed a campaign that raised over $17,000 to create a STEM department at Wendell Phillips Academy High School.

As members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, these two South Siders and West Side native say their goal is to lift as they climb and contribute to the neighborhoods they come from.

"To go through the processes that we did to make it out of the communities that we did, and understand what those trials and tribulations look like. I think it's our job to give back to the community that built us," Nicholas said.

"Gratitude Chicago is going to be the biggest brand coming out of Chicago. Not only in the street fashion sense, but the touch," Anderson added.
