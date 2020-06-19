Durham police investigating after man shot, killed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened along the 200 block of Gray Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. According to a news release from Durham Police Department, officers said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers have not identified the man at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.

