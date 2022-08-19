'Grease' returns to AMC Theaters in honor of Olivia Newton-John with $5 tickets

Olivia Newton-John, the singer-actress who is best remembered for her performance in "Grease," has died at age 73.

CHICAGO -- "Grease" is coming back to the big screen -- but only for this weekend.

AMC Theaters is re-releasing Olivia Newton-John's classic film following her death earlier this month.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 musical with tickets costing just $5. One dollar from each ticket will even go to breast cancer research.

RELATED | Singer-actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 at Southern California home, family announces

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John, many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," AMC Theaters CEO Aron wrote on Twitter.

Newton-John died August 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

For more information and to find Grease playing in a theater near you, visit the AMC Theaters website.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.