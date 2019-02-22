Great-grandma shoots at man trying to break into Georgia home

JACKSON COUNTY, Georgia --
A great-grandmother in Georgia says she learned a thing or two about courage this past week.

The 79-year-old grandma, Gwendolyn Agard, says someone tried to break into her home this week.

"I've always said, 'Don't ever let anybody come in and run you out of your own house,'" Agard said.

The burglar broke out a window to get in, and that's when Agard's courage kicked in.

"I said to him, 'You come down these steps and I'll blow your fu***** brains out.' That's exactly what I said," Agard described.

She fired two shots at the suspect, but missed. When deputies arrived, they found the man hiding inside a bedroom closet.

"That's why I say she's my hero. That she could do this at her age, I was very impressed. I'm thankful the good Lord took care of her," mail carrier Connie Oliver said.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including home invasion.
