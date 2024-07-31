'The Great North' joins the 'animayhem' at San Diego Comic Con

Meeting fans face to face is what the cast of "The Great North" love the most

SAN DIEGO -- Hulu brought the "animayhem" to San Diego Comic Con with meet and greets featuring the casts and creators of "Family Guy," "Solar Opposites," "American Dad" and more!

"The Great North" cast and creators joined fans on the show floor to sign posters and take pictures.

If you're into "Bob's Burgers," this series from 20th century television comes from the same creators, Wendy Molyneux and her sister Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.

On The Red Carpet spoke with the siblings about the driving force of the series.

"It's always been fan driven and so when we say, 'thanks to the fans for watching,' it's legit and from the heart," Wendy said.

"This whole experience is just so great," Lizzie said. "Honestly just being a part of it is just one of the coolest things.

Aparna Nancherla, who plays "Moon Tobin" on the series, tried her best to stay calm during the chaos of SDCC but was excited to see fans in person.

"I think it's really special because especially with animation you're recording in a booth sometimes you're not seeing your stuff out in the world, and I think Comic-Con is special because you get the one on ones with the fans," she said.

Paul Rust experienced the con for the first time this year and also felt the same excitement.

"You know with social media you're able to keep in contact with fans and know what they like about the show but that doesn't top that one-on-one experience and getting to meet people, it's really cool," he said.

