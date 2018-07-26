Greeks find 'serious indications' of arson in fires that killed at least 82 people

BILL HUTCHINSON
Investigators probing the cause of a series of wildfires in Greece that killed at least 82 people this week have found "serious indications" the blazes near Athens were set deliberately, authorities said Thursday.

Nikos Toskas, the country's public order minister, told reporters that satellite image analysis and ground inspections suggest the fires that simultaneously broke out in multiple places were the work of arsonists.

The fires broke out Monday afternoon in at least 22 different locations near seaside communities outside the capital of Athens, the government's fire service said.

The death toll from the blazes rose to at least 82 Thursday and nearly 200 people were injured.
