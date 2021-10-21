Education

Top US educators tour 2 award-winning schools in Cumberland County

EMBED <>More Videos

Top US educators tour 2 award-winning schools in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Douglas Byrd High School and Walker-Spivey Elementary School hosted some special visitors Wednesday.

The two schools were being recognized for their success in being named Green Ribbon Schools.

Every year the U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools that have achieved excellence in sustainability practices. The schools have reduced their environmental impact and placed a priority on explaining the importance of that to students, especially in hands-on ways.

On Wednesday, representatives from the U.S. Department of Education toured the schools with the help of dozens of Cumberland County students.

According to a release from the school district, "the entire tour was informative and enthralling, but the high points were the interactive sessions. Students and staff assisted the visitors in assembling solar and wind turbine kits, flying drones and preparing starter plants for DBHS' community garden outreach program."

WATCH: 3 central North Carolina schools recognized for academic achievements
EMBED More News Videos

A charter school, an elementary school and a high school in our area have all received a national recognition of excellence.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfayettevillecumberland countyenvironmenteducationcumberland county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News