Top US educators tour 2 award-winning schools in Cumberland County

The two schools were being recognized for their success in being named Green Ribbon Schools.
Every year the U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools that have achieved excellence in sustainability practices. The schools have reduced their environmental impact and placed a priority on explaining the importance of that to students, especially in hands-on ways.
On Wednesday, representatives from the U.S. Department of Education toured the schools with the help of dozens of Cumberland County students.
According to a release from the school district, "the entire tour was informative and enthralling, but the high points were the interactive sessions. Students and staff assisted the visitors in assembling solar and wind turbine kits, flying drones and preparing starter plants for DBHS' community garden outreach program."
WATCH: 3 central North Carolina schools recognized for academic achievements