Rev. Drumwright trial stemming from 2020 voting march begins Wednesday

Pastor faces trial stemming from conflict at 2020 voting march

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A well-known central North Carolina pastor and civil rights activist will face a judge Wednesday.

Reverend Greg Drumwright will be inside an Alamance County courtroom standing trial months after an incident at a march designed to get people excited to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The march happened on October 31, the last day of early voting. Drumwright lead a group, with a law enforcement escort, from Wayman's Chapel AME Church to Court Square.

At the square, the group held a rally with various speakers talking about the importance of voting.

Eventually, deputies deemed the assembly of around 200 people unsafe and unlawful. That's when deputies started pepper spraying participants--including a 5-year-old girl.

Deputies said they also discovered a gas can and a generator at the demonstration. They determined that was a fire hazard.

After the chaotic scene, law enforcement filed felony charges against Drumwright for assault on an officer and obstructing justice.

Drumwright said those charges are a form of retaliation against him.

Drumwright and his legal team, which includes world-famous attorney Ben Crump, are scheduled to host a press conference at 4 p.m. Stay with ABC11 for updates.
