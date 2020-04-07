Coronavirus

How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home after a trip to the grocery store

A question on a lot of people's minds as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 is, if you have to go out, how do you safely re-enter your home and lower the risk of bringing the virus with you?

ABC asked Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a researcher who studies viruses from Columbia University, how she disinfects after a trip to the grocery store.

She says the process actually starts when she leaves the store.

"I sit down [in my car], get my hand sanitizer...sanitize away," she said.

When she gets home, her immediate routine has a focus.

"Before I've touched anything, I'm going to wash my hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water," Rasmussen said.

She says coats, purses and fabrics don't need any special treatment.

"There have not been any reports of coats or clothing being a transmission risk for COVID-19," she said.

However, she does think about her phone.

"Phones are a potentially higher risk of transmission because they are in close proximity to both your hands and your nose and mouth," she said.

She recommends cleaning phones with disinfectant wipes or alcohol when you get home.

But what about changing clothes or washing your hair?

Rasmussen said the risk is pretty low unless you had direct contact with someone very sick.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgmacoronavirusu.s. & worldshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News