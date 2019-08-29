rescue

Group of teens saves girl from drowning at California water park

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A group of kids in California are being hailed as heroes for helping to save a young girl from drowning at a water park.

The group was on a summer trip to Wild Water Adventures in Clovis last weekend when they spotted the young girl struggling to stay above the water.

They immediately called for help to nearby lifeguards.

"I feel like all of us, our families taught us to be kind and care for each other and no matter who is in danger, if we think we can do it, at least try to help out," said Jaime Fernandez.

The girl was pulled from the pool by lifeguards and is okay.

The five teens will be honored at a Wasco City Hall meeting next month for their life-saving efforts.
