8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in government custody, US immigration officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

According to reports, the 7-year-old girl died of dehydration and shock more than eight hours after she was arrested by border patrol agents. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

EL PASO, Texas --
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that the boy died shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The boy showed "signs of potential illness" Monday and was taken with his father to a hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico, the agency said. There, he was diagnosed with a cold and a fever, was given prescriptions for amoxicillin and Ibuprofen and released Monday afternoon.

The boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting and died there just hours later, CBP said.

The agency said the cause of the boy's death has not been determined and that it has notified the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general and the Guatemalan government.

A CBP spokesman declined to elaborate Tuesday, but said more details would be released shortly.

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died earlier this month after being apprehended by border agents. The body of the girl, Jakelin Caal, was returned to her family's remote village Monday.

Note: Video in this article is from previous story about the 7-year-old girl's death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathimmigrationimmigration reformborder patrolu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Volunteers show true spirit of Christmas in Raleigh
Family loses home in Durham fire on Christmas Eve
3 shot during Christmas Eve home invasion
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Government stalemate over Trump's border wall continues
Exclusive: Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
Amateur poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million
Show More
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Crash on I-40 closes multiple lanes near Wade Ave
Puppies, presents snatched from Goldsboro home
UPS drivers race to get packages under the tree by Christmas
More News