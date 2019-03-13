Guilty plea likely in sex slave case against self-help group NXIVM

A co-founder of an embattled upstate New York self-help organization is expected to plead guilty in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves.

Nancy Salzman is due in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing. There was no response to a request for comment from one of her lawyers.

Salzman was a co-founder of NXIVM, a cult-like group based near Albany. Prosecutors say a secret society within the organization branded women with a spiritual leader's initials and forced them to have sex with him.

The leader, Keith Raniere, is set to go on trial next month. Also charged in the case are Salzman's daughter as well as Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman and TV actress Allison Mack.
