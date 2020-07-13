Up to $5K reward offered for information about Fayetteville Walmart gun burglary

On Sunday, May 31, several people broke into the Walmart on Gillespie Street and stole multiple firearms, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco said in a written statement. A few hours earlier, several protesters tried to burn down the Market House in downtown Fayetteville, and some people smashed windows on Hay Street.
Multiple rifles and other guns were also stolen from a Fayetteville pawn shop that evening. It is unclear at this time if the two gun burglaries are related.
WATCH: Multiple rifles stolen from Fayetteville pawn shop
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call ATF at 1-800-283-8477.