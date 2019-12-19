Gun found between bodies of man, woman in Orange County home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found dead in an Orange County home Wednesday morning.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said they went to the home on Ramblewood Drive to check on Jennifer Johnson Miles, 59, and Thomas Bradshaw Claytor, 55. A co-worker of Claytor called 911 after he did not show up for work Tuesday or Wednesday.

After entering the home, deputies said they found Claytor and Miles dead in the bathroom. Investigators said they found a gun between their bodies and both of them had been shot.

Deputies said Miles and Claytor were in a long term relationship and lived together at the home.

The sheriff's office said it is investigating the situation, but they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

