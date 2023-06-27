Man arrested, accused of opening fire into car carrying 6 people in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old man is behind bars accused of causing a pregnant woman to lose her child after he opened fire on her and five other people.

James Junior Mcbryde is behind bars at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $3,100,000 bond.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Mcbryde is the man who fired off shots into a black 2023 Toyota Camry on May 6. It happened around 1 a.m. near Interstate 95 and exit 40.

There were six people inside the car, including a pregnant woman. Three people were shot and the pregnant woman's child died as a result of the shooting.

Mcbryde faces a slew of criminal charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for the afternoon of June 27.