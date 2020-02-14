Politics

Gun violence still major concern for some Wake County students, 2 years after Parkland shooting

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday marks the two year anniversary of the shootings in Parkland at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Thursday students from all over Wake County came together for a panel on gun violence and school safety hosted by State Senator Jay Chauduri.

RELATED: 'After Parkland' documentary reflects on 2-year anniversary of Florida school shooting

Students across Wake County debated whether or not there should be more school resource officers at schools or if teachers should be armed.


"It can happen to anyone," said Alyssa Morales, senior at Holly Springs High School. "It can literally happen to anyone especially being in high school."

She was a sophomore when Parkland happened. She's now the statewide communications director for March for Our Lives.

"Seeing students who would never have to worry about that and never thought they'd worry about that to see that happen to them really sparked something within me that this could to me," she said. "I think that this issue really needs to be addressed as we see more prevalent school shootings such as Parkland and we see gun violence in general rise in our country."

Senator Chauduri said it's important for legislators to listen to the issues students raise and take them seriously.
