Man taken to hospital following shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after police said he was shot.

According to the Durham Police Department, the shooting happened just before 6:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Residence Inn Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with police described as non-life-threatening injuries

Anyone with any information can submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood