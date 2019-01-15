Gunfire, blast of apparent terror attack shock upscale complex in Kenya's capital

Car burning during apparent terror attack in Kenya (Source: ABC News)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) --
An upscale complex in Kenya's capital is under attack, with a blast and heavy gunfire.

Witnesses and police at the scene are calling it a terror attack.

The complex in Nairobi includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices.Several vehicles are burning. People are being rushed and carried from the scene.

Gunfire continues several minutes after the first reports. Black smoke rises from the scene.

Police spokesman Charles Owino says that "we have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information."

Ambulances and security forces have rushed to the scene, sirens wailing.

What appears to be plainclothes security forces are seen inching their way toward the scene, guns in hand.

The attack immediately reminds many Kenyans of the Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi in 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping center, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
terror attack
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County
Raleigh man says he was shot after hearing knocks at front door
Watch: Silent Sam statue removed from UNC campus
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
Trump buys burgers and fries for national champs amid shutdown
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
29 dogs killed in kennel fire in Chicago
Show More
Man accused of throwing hot coffee on McDonald's worker may be in Fayetteville
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Top ranked Duke loses game and possibly much more
#MeToo: New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get'
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
More News