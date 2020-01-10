crime stoppers

Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru, terrorizes workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are looking for at least two people responsible for terrorizing workers at an east Houston McDonald's earlier this week.

A green Nissan Xterra is seen pulling into the drive-thru line at the restaurant on the East Freeway near Mercury. A hooded person in the back of the vehicle was caught on camera crawling out of the car window and through the drive-thru window with a gun.

RELATED: Police investigating after McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window

The gunman chased one of the employees to the back of the restaurant, while another worker crouched on the floor and hid. The suspect crawled back out of the drive-thru window and took off in the Xterra. It wasn't clear if the suspects were attempting a robbery or targeting someone inside.

EMBED More News Videos

The brazen entry was caught on camera as the man is seen rushing through the small space while wielding a handgun.



Police are looking for the green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver's side headlight out, as well as a passenger side fog light that was also out.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest of the suspects in this case. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (713) 222-TIPS or crime-stoppers.org.
