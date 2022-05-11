Rapper Gunna booked into Atlanta jail on RICO charge after being indicted with Young Thug, others

An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, of violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.
The indictment alleges that Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang that committed murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. It includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013 as part of the alleged racketeering conspiracy to further the gang's interests.
The conspiracy charge dates back to 2013 and the gang charge to 2018, a jail record said.
Young Thug is allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, "a criminal street gang that started in late 2012" in Atlanta, the indictment says. YSL is affiliated with the national Bloods gang, officials said. Charges include "Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence."
Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel told local media that, "Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever" and that he would "fight till his last drop of blood to clear him."
Also indicted on Monday was aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail, accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer six times in February.
In April 2021 Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves.
Young Thug's record label has been called YSL Records or Young Stoner Life Records. The label refers to its artists as part of the "Slime Family," and a compilation album called "Slime Language 2" hit No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.