Gunshots, heavy police presence at Winston-Salem public works facility

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Gunshots were reported at a government facility in North Carolina with police saying they have stabilized the situation but wouldn't offer any details.It wasn't known if there are any injuries.Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters no other information about victims in the Friday morning shooting at a public works building will be released until a 2 p.m. news conference.Numerous police cars were on the scene in the late morning. Herbert Martinez tells local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots.