Habitat for Humanity sees increased need after Florence

Habitat for Humanity needs grows after Florence.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Roberta Pickett hasn't been back to Marykirk Drive since she left. It was an emotional return to the place she once called home.

"It wasn't an easy thing for me to come back over here. All the things I've lost over here. I've had to start my life over again," said Flack. "I've been living in an apartment. Most of my things are packed up. Right now, it's home until I find out where I need to be."

Pickett is a Hurricane Matthew victim. More than two years later, her life is still in limbo. Fayetteville Habitat for Humanity officials told ABC11 many people are still displaced from both hurricanes.

Habitat has started a critical repair program to target communities hit hardest. The mission operates on grants and donations and it helps build homes for families.

On Tuesday, a major announcement could benefit many.

"It will definitely benefit Florence, Matthew and anyone who needs a home," said Habitat for Humanity Director Tammy Laurence.
