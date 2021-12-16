kidnapping

All US missionary group hostages freed in Haiti 2 months after kidnapping, police say

There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.
EMBED <>More Videos

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haiti police and the group said Thursday.

The spokesman for Haiti's National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.


"We glorify God for answered prayer -- the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!" Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. "Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe."

The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.


The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities had said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn't immediately clear that included the children in the group.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kidnappinghaitikidnapabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Amber Alert canceled for 3 Edgecombe County children
Rise in Durham crime triggers painful memories for hurting families
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
Raleigh man charged in assault, kidnapping of Durham woman
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News